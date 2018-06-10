- Still early to tell if agreement with insurance provider having positive gains
The immediate impact of coming to terms with Blue Cross Blue Shield is likely to be seen in months to come, but thus far Polk Medical Center is on track to only see modest profits before year’s end.
Hospital officials sat down with the Cedart0wn-Polk County Hospital Authority board ahead of the Memorial Day holiday and got to review numbers for the month of April, ahead of when the BCBS agreement was set to go into effect on May 1.
Gorman said that numbers for inpatient and swing bed admissions looked about the same as they had in past months, and are likely to stay that way with the limited number of spaces for overnight stays available at the hospital.
Where increases are likely is in the number of emergency patients and outpatient procedures and tests being completed at the hospital that weren’t previously covered.
“We’ve seen some positive increase on the outpatient side of services,” Gorman said.
He added that “it is still early to see the full impact of the BCBS agreement.”
Announced in the spring, the agreement between Floyd Healthcare Management and BCBS over rates that would be paid back for care at Polk Medical Center in the years following the transfer from Redmond Regional Medical Center in 2013 and the move to the new hospital required several years to work out. A lawsuit over repayments directly to patients during some of that period is still underway despite the agreement.
Officials hope that with rates being loaded into the billing system and the start of BCBS coverage becoming in-network at Polk Medical Center at the beginning of May, when the board convenes later this month will see the start of a trend of increases in patient numbers and in-network repayments for the bottom line.
“We think we’ll get some solid numbers on where we stand here in the next few months,” Gorman said.
He said that as of the end of May, the emergency room was seeing around 78 patients on average per day, up slightly from previous months in the spring.
During the meeting, Gorman also had a chance to discuss one recent event the hospital has been undertaking in past years since moving to the new facility. The Chidlren’s Art Exhibit during the spring wrapped up in early May with an Open House event, where officials recognized those who participated and held a reception.
Polk Medical Center also recently received a new award, this from the Get with the Guidelines program from the American Heart Association. Officials were thankful the hospital received a Heart Failure Gold Award for their quality of care when serving patients coming into the emergency room with heart troubles.
The financials thus far are keeping on track for a year of profit still above what was budgeted for FY 2018. Senior Vice President and CFO Rick Sheerin provided good news for the Hospital Authority and PMC board.
As the end of the fiscal year approaches, he pointed to profits 7.6 percent above what was expected, with $5.7 million coming in after revenues, expenses and bad debts are accounted for through this portion of the fiscal year. That compares to the nearly $5.3 million they expected, or a difference of just over $400,000.
Increases in insurance-based payments in past months before the BCBS agreement going into effect were already responsible for some of the increase in revenue, but self pay along with Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are also on the rise.