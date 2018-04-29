- PMC is on track to beat its own budget expectations for another year.
The hospital is on track to make a good profit again and beat projects for the 2018 Fiscal Year budget, but only slightly in comparison to past years.
As the third quarter of the fiscal year wound down in March, the hospital was still showing a positive balance in their profit margin, more than 17 percent above what was budgeted or some $843,577 above expectations.
Polk Medical Center all told has brought in $5.5 million in profit up to this point in the 2018 fiscal budget, well above the $4.6 million that accounting executives at Floyd Healthcare Management had provided for by this point in the year.
Rick Sheerin, Senior Vice President and CFO for the Rome-based hospital group, told Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority members during their latest board meeting the budget was still doing better than anticipated, but that numbers are still down in some areas.
For instance, the hospital expected gross revenue from inpatient and outpatient services to be around $88 million for the year so far, but that it was actually landing around $85 million.
Accounting for bad debts, the hospital’s actual revenue is around $23 million for the year, and slightly below target. Where the shortfalls are being made up is in expenses for hospital operations being below budget, and an increase in non-operating revenue from Polk Medical Center, like money made from investments.
Board members did ask whether the hospital might bring in more revenue when Blue Cross Blue Shield’s contract with Polk Medical Center goes into effect this week on Tuesday, May 1.
Sheerin and Hospital Administrator Matt Gorman both said their hopes were the deal struck between the hospital and insurance provider would boost the revenue stream.
Budget figures also came with patient numbers for the facility as well. Gorman said the number of patients treated who are inpatient or there for rehabilitative care following surgery remain strong, with a census for the facility remaining through April at 20 patients a day on average.
Where volumes have dropped off suddenly are in Emergency Room care.
“The same thing happened in the medical center in Rome,” Gorman said. “A lot of the volume numbers fell off going into March.”
He said the drop-off came as flu season began to ebb, since less people were coming in to see if their symptoms were actually influenza. At the beginning of the year, the numbuer of patients being treated in the emergency room had risen to a fiscal year high of 2,762 in January. Then fell off some in February to 2,483 people treated, and in March dropped to 2,272 or around a normal monthly average.
“We are more or less at normal run rates now,” Gorman said.
The hospital also saw a slight increase in the number of surgical cases. An increase from February to March continued a steady trend of use of the facility with a jump from two cases to six between the two months. That also saw an increase from four procedures conducted to eight during the past months reported as well.