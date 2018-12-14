Horton Outdoor is donating billboard space to non-profit charitable organizations through a new program called Hometown Horton
CARTERSVILLE -- Horton Outdoor, an outdoor advertising company that specializes in vinyl, digital and TriVision billboards, announces today that it is giving back to the community through Hometown Horton, a new public service announcement (PSA) program that donates billboard space to non-profit charitable organizations.
The sole purpose of Hometown Horton is to give back to the communities where Horton employees work and live by donating billboard space to local charities that are equally committed to giving back to the community.
As a McWhorter Capital Partners company, Horton Outdoor is committed to the mission of “Live fully. Give generously.”
To be eligible for Hometown Horton, organizations must meet the following requirements:
♦ Must be non-profit, charitable, or civic in nature.
♦ Support the local community in which the organization is located.
♦ Must communicate a message that is not commercial, political, or editorial in nature.
All potential public service announcements must be submitted at least four weeks prior to the desired run date. Ad spaces are pro-bono. If requested, there is a $50 design fee to put together a design. Ads will be placed on spaces that are not currently in use, and will run as long as the space is available. Maximum time limit for one organization slot is one flight, or four weeks.
Currently Hometown Horton is available to non-profit organizations in Rockmart, but also the surrounding area including Calhoun, Cartersville, Cave Spring, Chatsworth, Dallas, Emerson, Rome and White.