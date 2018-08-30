Cedartown resident Connor Hooper was named in recent days to the University of West Georgia's Thriving Under 30.
Hooper graduated from UWG in December of 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and will graduate from the university again this December with a Masters of Public Administration.
He began his career with the State of Georgia Department of Economic Development as a Visitor Information Center Specialist and was promoted to the Visitor Information Center Manager at the Tallapoosa Visitor Information Center within five months of being on the job. While there he managed brochure approvals for the state as well as promoted the state's attractions, spoke at tourism workshops and regional meetings.
This past July, Hooper was named Assistant City Planner by the City of Cartersville where he currently works.
“It is an honor to be named to this group. Without the support of my wife and family, it would be difficult to be positioned where I currently am today,” said Hooper on being named to the list. “UWG is a great school where you are more than a number, which is why I returned for my graduate degree.”
Hooper, along with 24 others named to the group, will be honored on September 22nd at a dinner at the West Georgia campus. He resides in Cedartown with his wife, Hannah.
This program is sponsored by the UWG Alumni Association and recognizes young alumni that are under the age of 30 and have made a significant impact in their career industry while exhibiting dedication to UWG and representing the university well. It was previously known as 30 under 30.
To earn the nomination Hooper had to meet strict criteria that included: making a documentable impact in business, education, leadership, government, research, service or other area while demonstrating dedication to UWG and its' mission of reaching, research and service.