Signups continue through mid-July for the annual Homespun 5K road race being held by Crossview Community Church.
The run, organized by the church as a fundraiser to raise money for a forthcoming Back to School event for local youth in need, has something new to the line-up this year. With volunteer help from Devin Forsyth, chip-based timing for runners will be available for the first time.
Billy Hitchcock of Crossview Community Church added that with the course so flat, it’s a great opportunity for runners to get qualified for the 2020 Peachtree Road Race. It’ll take place after the forthcoming race on July 4, so it’ll count for the following year.
“Our race is a pretty good place to set your personal best time and get a lower number for the next Peachtree,” he said.
The run is being held Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will go on regardless of weather ahead of the 2019 Homespun Parade. The fun run will follow at 9 a.m. The race begins at the Silver Comet Trailhead next to Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
Registration is free for children under 5, and $15 for runners 5-11 for the Fun Run race.
All ages are $27 for the 5K for those who register before June 20. Registration after that until July 17 is $32, and from the July 18 until Race Day is $37. Anyone who registers ahead of July 1 is guaranteed a race t-shirt, and for those following while supplies last.
Top male and female overall racers, the male and female masters, and the top 3 in each age groups will be awarded following the race.
All runners must be registered and waiting for the race to start by 7:30 a.m.