Fireworks show wraps up annual event following dusk on Saturday evening, weather permitting
It's time for the fun to start at the annual Homespun festival, kicking off this afternoon as vendors from near and far continue setting up in Seaborn Jones Park and the surrounding area.
Activities tonight include performances from Bellwether Worship Band starting at 6:10 p.m., plus a 7:15 performance by Mercy Rises and an 8:30 show from Heirborn.
On Saturday, the day kicks off with breakfast at the Rockmart First United Methodist Church and the annual Homespun 5K race, then at 10 a.m. the annual Homespun Parade launches the day with floats and vehicles from all around the area. This year's grand marshals are former Aragon mayors Ken Suffridge and Larry Pittman.
Saturday's entertainment schedule starts at 10:40 a.m. with Ballet Garden, followed by 11:15 a.m. performance by Andrew Weaver, then Hollow Mountain after and at 12:50 p.m. Somewhere in Between.
For a short break in the schedule, sponsors will be given a big thanks and then the annual Rotary Club Duck Race launches in Euharlee Creek at 2 p.m.
After that, the entertainment lineup includes Taylor Cromer, Dalton Dover, Rooster, the Wilson Brothers Band, Them Mixon Boys, Marvin Watters Band, and wrapping up the night will be the Redneck Romeos before the annual Homespun Fireworks show once it gets dark.
A variety of vendors are on site selling arts and crafts, food and much more.