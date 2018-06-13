- July event shaping up to provide fun for all in Rockmart
A lineup of local and area talent, a lot of vendors and much more is in store for the Homespun Festival, which is coming up in just over a month in downtown Rockmart.
The annual event planned with the help of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and local volunteers is set for July 20 and 21, with Friday night’s events kicking off after 5 p.m., and a full day planned following on Saturday.
Fireworks are also part of the program to wrap up the two-day event held at Seaborn Jones Park in downtown Rockmart.
Chamber executive director Blair Elrod said so far, planning is right where she and Homespun committee members hoped to be for June.
“We’re definitely on track to have more vendors than we did last year,” she said of the arts and crafts festival this summer.
The Homespun Festival saw 50 vendors take part in 2017, and Elrod said more than those are coming this year.
Along with additional options for arts and crafts, Homespun 2018 is also getting another update with a whole new logo for the event to celebrate the festival’s 41st year.
“The normal logo with the lady with the spinning wheel, that will continue to be part of the t-shirt logo, but the overall logo got a facelift,” she said. “It incorporates a silhouette of the bridge and the creek running underneath.”
Elrod said only a few spots remain open to fill up the entertainment schedule for 2018 as well, with a lot of not just musical acts on the lineup but a number of events as well. Though the schedule is still tentative, officials already have a lot of musical talent booked for the weekend.
Jeremy and Krista Wilkes will kick off Homespun on Friday, July 20 with their 30 minute show at 5:30 p.m., with two open spots following before a 7:30 p.m. performance by Mercy Rises.
Heirborn wraps up Friday night’s entertainment with an hour show in Seaborn Jones Park.
On Saturday, a ballet performance from Ballet Garden, a Blainey Freeman, Somewhere in Between, Taylor Cromer, Dalton Dover, Rooster, the Wilson Brothers, Them Mixon Boys, August Waters and Redneck Romeos are all planned. Redneck Romeos will wrap up the festival before fireworks to follow after dark.
The annual Duck Race put on by the Rotary Club is scheduled for 2 p.m. Those who want to make a donation to have a duck to race can do so before the race by asking a Rotary Club member.
Those wanting more information about performing or more can contact the Chamber at 770-684-8760.