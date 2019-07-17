The fun starts this coming Friday night for the 42nd annual Homespun Festival in Rockmart with plenty of things to do through the weekend at Seaborn Jones Park.
The park will start filling up with vendors on Friday morning and afternoon for the two-day festival, organized by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce as a fundraiser for the organization.
This year, the festival sees the return of several veteran vendors along with a particular fun ride through the air. Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod reported that so long as the weather stays clear, there are plans for the return of helicopter rides to Homespun 2019.
Additionally, the festival will have several family-friendly attractions including a face painter, petting zoo, several rides, inflatable obstacle course, water walkers and two bungee jumps.
“We are very excited about the 42nd Annual Homespun in 2019 as we welcome veteran vendors and new vendors alike,” Elrod said previously. “This event has something for all ages and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce is proud to hold this event that brings together the community.”
This year’s vendor lineup includes some new additions like painted and glitter tumblers, embroidery items, Christian art, journals and notebooks made from children’s books and board games, badge reels and baby items.
Non-profit organizations taking part this year include Life Matters Outreach, CASA of Polk and Haralson Counties, the Rockmart High School Marching Band, the Polk County Rotary Club, The Magic Yarn Project and Mosaic Place.
Festival-goers will have choices of barbecue, pickles, Popsicles, cotton candy, pork skins, boiled peanuts, lemonade, lime-aid, orange-aid, tea, chips, shrimp tacos, jerk chicken tacos, jerk ribs, nachos, curry chicken and rice, snow cones, funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers and water for sale during Homespun 2019.
Those who come out to the festival will have two days of music and entertainment to enjoy as well.
The gospel night line-up to start the festival on Friday evening includes Leah Kaye at 6 p.m., Bellwether Worship Band ant 7 p.m. and Heirborn at 8:30 p.m.
Gospel Night’s entertainment is being sponsored by Sherman Ross State Farm in downtown Rockmart.
Saturday’s entertainment line-up sponsored by H&R Block includes a pair of Polk County musicians who made a splash on national television during the spring. “The Voice” contestant Dalton Dover will take to the stage at 6:45 p.m., and “American Idol” contestant Isaac Streetman will be joined by his band and The Rock Town Revival for a show at 8:45 p.m.
The second day of the festival will begin at 11 a.m. as Ballet Garden takes center stage in Seaborn Jones Park. They’ll also be holding a pageant as well.
At 11:40 a.m., Hightower Station kicks off music for the day followed by William Bosler at 12:45 p.m., Andrew Weaver at 1:15 p.m., and then the Rotary Club’s annual Duck Race fundraiser will launch at 2 p.m.
Fairshake takes the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by Crossview Church at 3:15 p.m. and Sewell Swamp at 4:05 p.m.
Somewhere in Between plays at 5 p.m., followed by Rooster at 5:50 p.m. In between the Dover and Streetman performances, Them Mixon Boys are playing at 7:45 p.m.
Weather permitting, fireworks presented by Redmond Regional Medical Center will also return on Saturday night for the festival’s grand finale at 9:30 p.m.
Additionally, the Homespun Festival will also include the annual Kiwanis Club car show, and signups are underway for the Crossview Community Church’s annual 5K run.
The run is being held Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and will go on regardless of weather. The fun run will follow at 9 a.m. The race begins at the Silver Comet Trailhead next to Rockmart First United Methodist Church.
Participation is free for children under 5, and $15 for runners 5-11 for the Fun Run race.
Registration after that until July 17 is $32, and from the July 18 until Race Day is $37. Anyone who registered ahead of July 1 was guaranteed a race t-shirt, and for those following while supplies last.
Top male and female overall racers, the male and female masters, and the top 3 in each age groups will be awarded following the race.
All runners must be registered and waiting for the race to start by 7:30 a.m.
The annual Homespun Parade will begin at 10 a.m., and Alan Dean at the Nathan Dean Agency is handling requests to participate. Those interested can call 770-684-7851 for more information. The parade is free to enter, those who want to participate must have a family-friendly idea in mind, and no animals will be allowed on the parade route.
Entrants are divided up in a classification for their place in the parade. The Shriners will also be taking part. This year, youth who participated in Polk County’s Special Olympics for 2019 will be the Honorary Parade Directors.
Sponsors are also what help make Homespun a success each year. Those include the premier sponsor for 2019, Redmond Regional Medical Center. They are joined by the stage sponsor, Floyd Medical Center and parade sponsor is Waste Industries.
Georgia Power is the Power Up! Generator sponsor for the year, and Peach State Ford will be sponsoring photos the Chamber takes during the event and posts online.
Registration sponsor is Georgia Highlands College. Silver Comet Furniture is sponsoring this year’s map of the festival, and joins Homespun Heroes Polk County Public Service, Georgia Northwestern Technical Colelge, Croker’s Hardware, Brenda Leslie — Hometown Realty, Nathan Dean Insurance Agency, Southcrest, Rockmart Slate, Sheboygan Paint, and Miura Manufacturing.
Festival friends for 2019 are Renewal by Andersen, Mary Miller State Farm, Advance Rehab, Chroma Storm Arts, and The Mosh Pit.
Organizers from the Chamber asked those who attend the annual festival to please leave their pets at home for the event. No animals will be allowed within the confines of the park during Homespun 2019.