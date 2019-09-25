Jacket Nation is getting ready for a big night of festivities at The Rock, and the first event on their list took place at the start of the week in downtown Rockmart.
The Yellow Jackets football team and the homecoming court gathered together for their annual parade from the City Hall complex through downtown on Monday, offering up a chance for fans to celebrate both groups as they get ready for the main event on Friday night.
Homecoming 2019 kicks off with the game against Dade County on Friday at 7:30 p.m., with a formal announcement of the court and crowning of the queen at halftime.
Check back for more on this year's winner this weekend online, and in the coming week's edition of the Standard Journal.