A selfless act of kindness has made a few Cedartown Home Depot workers celebrities, and despite being busy with the press, Jeffrey Anderson and company found time to visit the most recent county commission work session where they were formally recognized for helping out a fellow citizen.
The workers’ story has been making the rounds, but for those unfamiliar, the group went above and beyond by helping out local two-year-old Logan Moore deal with his hypotonia.
The condition, commonly referred to as floppy baby syndrome, makes it difficult for him to walk, so when he entered the store with his family, the workers built him a walker.
“So today a lady and her mother and husband came in telling us that the insurance company may or may not pay for their little boys walker so they went on the internet and found plans to make one out of PVC pipe,” Anderson wrote in the original Facebook post that drew attention to the act. “So my store manager heard about this and we went over to them looked at their plans and said we got this so we started putting it together told the family to go and enjoy ice cream and come back in a hour. Other associates started jumping in and when the family came back it was done.”
“Everyone was crying to see Logan walk around with the biggest smile on his face and when the family tried to pay us we said no way this one is on us,” Anderson continued. “Thank to all that help and for being a blessing to this family and to this little guy.”
Anderson shared the story at the July 1 meeting before he and his co-workers received certificates from County Chairperson Jennifer Hulsey.
Commissioners responded with humbleness to their newfound notoriety, and Anderson mentioned they simply like helping out.
“We felt like this is important, so this is to show our appreciation as the Polk County Board of Commissioners,” Hulsey said. “We call it citizens helping citizens, awarded to the employees of the Cedartown Home Depot store for demonstrating extraordinary kindness and compassion in helping our community.”
The workers have been busy with magazines, news shows, and numerous other outlets, but Hulsey thanked them for making time for one more before moving onto other items.