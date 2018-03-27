Easter events started over the weekend and continue all through this week in Polk County as organizations, churches and people come together to celebrate Spring and Holy Week. Several events are happening starting Thursday night in Polk County after a packed weekend of egg hunts for both local churches and organizations.
Those included a Friday night egg hunt at Carlton Farms (see Page A9), a Saturday “Brunch with the Bunny,” Bellview Baptist Church’s egg hunt and on Sunday, the Cedartown Junior Service League community egg hunt at Peek Park.
For the celebration of Maundy Thursday, several churches have services and events planned including Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church, who is hosting a live re-enactment of The Last Supper of Jesus and his 12 disciples starting in the sanctuary at 7 p.m.
It is free and all are invited to attend the church at the intersection of Booger Hollow and Cave Spring Roads in Cedartown. Additionally, Cedartown First United Methodist is hosting a Maundy Thursday service with communion starting at 7 p.m. in their sanctuary at College Street and Wissahickon Avenue in Cedartown.
Rockmart First United Methodist Church is also hosting a Maundy Thursday Holy Week service starting around noon with lunch, and later in the evening a Maundy Thursday Jesus Seder Meal at 6:30 p.m.
Several other churches will be hosting services Friday and this weekend as well. That includes both Cedartown and Rockmart First United Methodist Churches.
Cedartown First UMC’s sunrise service is being held Peek Park at 7 a.m., and the church’s annual Easter celebration during their 11 a.m. service at the church.
A Community Good Friday and Communion Service will be held at Lime Branch Baptist Church, Highway 100, Cedartown on Friday, March 30 at 6:30 pm. Music will be provided by the church choirs and drama teams. Rev. Roger Kiser will bring the Good Friday message. There will be a fellowship meal after the service. The Good Friday service is sponsored jointly by Lime Branch Baptist Church and Pine Bower Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend. Also on Friday, Crossview Community Church in Rockmart is hosting a Good Friday Service starting in their sanctuary at 6 p.m.
Egg Hunts will be a big feature of the weekend as well. On Saturday, several churches and organizations are holding egg hunts, starting with Rockmart’s Chick-fil-A. They’re inviting local residents to come enjoy some time with the Easter Bunny, the iconic cow and let their children take part in an egg hunt during an event next Saturday morning. The restaurant will be hosting those wanting to take part from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on March 31. Rockmart Chick-fil-A owner Zach Thomas said that while families are enjoying breakfast during the event, the Easter Bunny will be wandering around the restaurant and available for photos.
Instead of holding one big egg hunt during the morning event, Thomas said several hunts will be held in small groups of children throughout the hour and a half breakfast.
Visit the Rockmart Chick-fil-A website at facebook.com/cfarockmart to find out more information on the upcoming event.
Following that, Cedartown First United Methodist will host their egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. in Big Spring Park.
Also on Saturday, First Baptist Church of Cedartown is holding an egg hunt at their Family Life Center starting at 2 p.m.
They’ll be hosting along with Pine Bower Baptist Church, who is holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Cookout this Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Fun for all ages.
What will be the key feature for many celebrating Easter this weekend are Sunday services. Churches around the area will be hosting services during the early morning hours, along with 11 a.m. Easter morning service celebrations.