The forthcoming first ever Holloway Hunny Pot Festival in September will have an additional event during the day to provide fun for children and parents alike.
Cedartown's Women's Building on Wissahickon Avenue next door to Big Spring Park will be where contestants gather for the inaugural Lil' Miss and Lil' Mister Hunny Pot pageant starting at 11 a.m.
The pageant will accept entries for girls and boys from 6 months old to 3 years old through the August 28 registration deadline. It is limited to 40 participants who sign up in five different age groups.
Lil' Miss and Lil' Mister age groups start with Wee Baby Bee youth from 6 to 9 months old, the Baby Bee from 10 to 13 months old, Bumble Bee from 14 to 16 months old, Busy Bee from 17 to 24 months old and King Bee from 25 months to 3 years.
There's a $20 registration fee to participate, and it can be payable check or cash to Heather Mason with the City of Cedartown at 201 East Ave., Cedartown, Ga., 30125. Those with questions can email Mason at hmason@cedartowngeorgia.gov.
There will be 20 vendors at the inaugural festival, the target number city officials hoped to hit for the space available at Big Spring Park.
Opportunities for artisan crafts and honey-based products can be found at the Artisan Market during the festival honoring the late Sterling Holloway, the voice of Walt Disney's Winnie the Pooh.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information go to cedartowngeorgia.gov.