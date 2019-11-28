It's time to get creative because the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is planning a Holiday Paint Party with Kathy Torres, and citizens of all ages are invited to stop by and show off their talents.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3 from 6 through 8:30 p.m., and while admission costs are $20 per person, that fee covers important supplies such as the canvas and the paint.
Those interested in signing up can secure a spot or find out additional information about the event by contacting Torres at 706-266-7554.
Information about the various other RCAC events held throughout the year can be found by visiting https://www.rockmart-ga.gov/26/Arts---Rockmart-Cultural-Arts-Center or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rcac.ga/.
RCAC is located at 316 N. Piedmont Ave, Building 300, behind the library and government center and can be reached at 770-684-2707. The gallery is free and open to the public on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.