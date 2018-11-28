Parades planned for Dec. 6 in Cedartown, Dec. 7 in Rockmart
This weekend will be a big one of events in Polk County, with trees trimmed and carols to be sung, gifts still to be bought and so much more going on that it can keep one’s head spinning with all the action afoot.
Starting this Friday and continuing through the next couple of weeks, the holidays will officially be ushered in across Cedartown and Rockmart and Santa Claus even has some visits planned for the near future.
So young ones who haven’t completed their wish lists to Ol’ Saint Nick and sent them into the Standard Journal, don’t forget the deadline is this coming Monday, Dec. 3 to get them postmarked and off to be published in the paper. Don’t miss the chance to get the word to Santa when he gets his copy of the print edition at the North Pole.
In the meantime, get mom and dad to head to downtown Cedartown this Friday night for the start of the Christmas season.
Cedartown's Christmas Open House is set to begin on Nov. 30, with various seasonal festivities set to last until 8 p.m. at the park on the corner of Main and Ware Street.
The Christmas tree lighting is slated for 6:30 p.m., Lime Branch Baptist Church will be performing the Nativity Scene live from 6 through 8 p.m., and First United Methodist Church and the Lime Branch Baptist Church choirs will be performing hymns at 6 p.m.
The various retail stores and eateries of downtown Cedartown plan to extend their hours to 8 p.m. during the events, and certain open house events will continue on Saturday, December 1 during normal business hours and Sunday Dec. 2 from 1 through 5 p.m.
Also planned this weekend in Rockmart is another big event for the holiday season, one filled with the music of love for the holiday season and the savior of the world.
“O Holy Night” is the theme for a lot of things in Rockmart this year, starting with the Rockmart Community Chorus’ Annual Christmas Concert.
It’s coming up on Saturday night, Dec. 1 at The Rockmart Theatre starting at 7 p.m., and with an encore matinee being held this Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.
“O Holy Night” is also the theme for the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery exhibit through December 22 featuring Susan Waters’ life size Nativity sculptures, still on display at the gallery located in the Rockmart City Hall complex on Piedmont Avenue.
Then of course there’s the upcoming Christmas parades in both the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart.
Cedartown’s Main Street will close down on Thursday, Dec. 6 for their 6 p.m. parade, with the theme this year focused a “Blue Christmas” downtown.
The City of Cedartown encourages residents, businesses, schools, industries and churches to participate in this year’s Christmas Parade.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Blue Christmas.” Groups wishing to be eligible for prize money for best float must stick to the blue Christmas theme. “Folks can get creative using blue lights, blue ornaments, blue trees or stockings, tinsel and balloons. The key is to use the color blue as a major theme for your float design,” explained Aimee Madden, Christmas Parade Committee member. Contact City Hall at 770-748-3220 by the end of this week to learn more about participating in the Cedartown Christmas parade.
Businesses will be open late in Rockmart for people’s dining and shopping pleasure on Friday December 7 for Rockmart’s “O Holy Night” Christmas parade on the following night.
Immediately following the parade, the Rockmart Fire Department will stop with Santa Claus at the Rockmart History Museum to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet with kids of all ages. The Rockmart Community Chorus will be singing carols at the Tree lighting too.
Come to the parade, check out the stores in downtown Rockmart, and enjoy the Christmas comedy, “Christmas Belles” afterwards at The Rockmart Theatre at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the play are $10 at the door.