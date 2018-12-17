The Rockmart Farmers Market is celebrating the holiday season in big ways. Not only are vendors selling crafts and artwork every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street, but the newly scheduled cooking classes are designed to teach youth how to make various Christmas treats.
“We will be in the kitchen this month making some of the best loved Christmas recipes,” market staff Heather Davis said. “Apple season? Let's make Apple Cider Donut Muffins. And since we are so thankful to celebrate Christmas time, let's make a beverage to compliment that baked good deliciousness: homemade hot chocolate with homemade marshmallows.”
Those interested in signing up can visit www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes.
Students have the option of attending on either Saturday, December 22 or Thursday, December 27, but both dates cost $5.50, are from 4 through 6 p.m., and will feature the same lessons.
Those in need may be eligible for a class scholarship. Details about assistance are available by calling 404-436-1818, and the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave is still going strong by offering food stamp participants an opportunity to double the money spent on farmer's goods.
Students are encouraged to register early due to the limited space of the Silver Comet Trailhead community kitchen.
The lower age limit for the class is seven years old, but parents are urged to decide for themselves whether their child is ready to attend a cooking class. The course involves handling kitchen equipment, so some seven-year-olds are ready; some nine-year-olds aren't.
Parents are welcome to watch, but they are asked to do so from outside of the kitchen.
Each class strives to use locally produced, healthy ingredients from the market, and those interested in getting a preview can visit the various farmers present each week. These classes, as well as the market in general, enjoy sponsorship from Floyd Medical Center and many other local businesses.