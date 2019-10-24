The Polk County Chamber of Commerce's October fun continues tonight with the latest Halloween Hoopla event coming up in Rockmart.
Hocus Pocus Family Night starts tonight at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the Rockmart campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Those who come out to participate will get a chance to watch the cult Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus," with trick-or-treat bags, popcorn, a coloring station and a chance to win a Hocus Pocus-themed door hanger during the event.
Those who want to dress up for the evening are also encouraged to do so. The event is free for all who wish to participate.
Don't forget next Thursday the Chamber is also holding the forthcoming Halloween Costume Contest for businesses being sponsored by H&R Block as part of the Halloween Hoopla events for the year.
Businesses are encouraged to dress up together in a theme - whether it be from a movie, decade or just about anything - and send in photos to info@polkgeorgia.com by 12 p.m. on October 31 to be eligible to win. The photos will be going on Facebook by 1 p.m., and the business with the most likes by Nov. 1 at noon will win this year's costume contest trophy.