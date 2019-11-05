Cedartown Police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian on East Avenue in the past hour.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a woman who was walking on East Avenue was struck around 11:40 a.m. and the driver of the car took off.
He reported that the woman struck was conscious and alert but was being transported by Redmond EMS to Rome for further treatment.
Newsome said police are searching for a small gray car with front end and potentially roof damage that ran from the the scene.
Please call Cedartown Police Department at 770-748-4123 or dial 911 immediately if the vehicle is spotted.