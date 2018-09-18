For everything from viewing artifacts to learning about potential ancestors, the Polk County History Museum invites locals to visit.
The group will be open during the upcoming Cedartown Fall Festival, so those interested in learning about their past are urged to visit Ce-dartown's 117 West Avenue on Saturday, October 6 from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Children ages 6 through 10 will be offered the chance to become ar-chaeologist by participating in the 'Artifact Dig.'
After paying the $2 fee, kids will “hunt” for various artifacts and fossils in the museum's dig pit, and each archaeologist will get to keep one item that could range from shark teeth, glass beads, or even arrowheads.
Anyone interested in making arrowheads instead of finding them may be interested in the demonstrations Ray Camp and Leslie Bronson have scheduled, and the Throttle Jockeys Club will have their antique cars ready for viewing in the museum's parking lot.
Patrons just viewing the cars or the museum will not be asked to pay a fee.
Those with more questions or interest in the museum and Polk's history can join the Polk County Historical Society and gain access to the group's regular meetings.
Visit during the museum's regular hours of Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. for more information on signing up.