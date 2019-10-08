The Historic Van Wert Church in Rockmart is set to play host for an annual event that brings voice to people who made up Polk County's past.
The church on Saturday, Oct. 19 is celebrating their 13th annual Veterans Memorial Service starting at 10 a.m. at 72 Church St., Rockmart. Events this year include a performance by the 8th Regimental Band and guest speakers Scott Gilbert and the Rev. Scott W. Shepard.
Sons of Confederate Veterans members will be providing the memorial service, and afterward music within the historic church will be performed by Lisa Becker Skinner.
Organizers encourage participants to bring lawn chairs and plan to stay for lunch. The event started in 2006 is an annual celebration put together by the Euharlee Valley Historical Society.