Oh, if only life were as simple as it was in the days when Hightower Falls operated as a grist mill.
Back in the 1850s, the only thing people had to worry about was whether they were going to have enough meal to make it through winter, and enough wax to light their cabins in the dark of night. Bringing those experiences and more back to life is part of a two-week program that wraps up this week at Hightower Falls, the wedding and event venue that is also home to an long standing relic of Polk County’s past.
The venue in southern Polk County has between this week and last played host to more than 700 children from a wide variety of schools locally and in Rome city as well. The event is part of Hightower Fall’s annual Arbor Day, and youth get to learn about the way life in the old days before instant communications and drive-thru restaurants.
"We love to see the excitement from the children and their parents as they see the beauty of Hightower Falls,” Hightower Falls owner Elizabeth Walls said. “It is a great way for our local families to return to nature while enjoying the venue in a learning environment.”
All those children got to see and experience a lot. Ray Kilgore donned his best mining outfit and taught local youth how to pan for gold, watching over students as they practiced their technique of sifting through the sand to find stone treasures.
Karla Graham provided a demonstration on how plants still found around the county today were used for a variety of purposes, including to cure ailments before the advent of modern medicine. Randy Grogan showed off examples of what animals call Polk County home, and how they interact with humans and the environment.
Also on hand discussing camp fire safety was Tye Tomlin, who also helped children understand the importance of cooking with fire and how to keep the flames under control.
Hightower Falls and Gristmill History with Debbie Grogan who discusses Dorsey Hightower and his contributions to the area including our stone gristmill ruins.
One real favorite activity among the students was candle making with Victoria Kilgore, Savannah Reeves and Elizabeth Walls. They taught students all about the process of making candles, one of many light sources before electricity.
Those interested in learning more about Hightower Falls can visit their website at hightowerfalls.com. Note that while they do hold annual events and host weddings, it is private property and is not open to the public for regular hours.