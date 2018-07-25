DALTON -- Chantel Adams, founder and CEO of Forever We, Inc., was reelected chair of the Highland Rivers Health governing board at the board's regular meeting in June. Her second one-year term as chair began July 1, the start of the agency's 2019 fiscal year.
Adams, who is Cherokee County representative on the agency's board, served as vice chair for two years before being elected chair for the 2018 fiscal year last year. A child health advocate, the company Adams founded developed specialized dolls for children with cancer, which can also be provided to the child's friends, classmates and family members, all at no cost to the recipients.
Other officers elected for FY19 include Pickens County board member and previous governing board chair The Honorable Allen Wigington, chief Pickens County magistrate judge, as vice chair; Floyd County board member Bonnie Moore, president of NAMI Rome, as secretary; and Polk County board member Bill Fann, Cedartown city manager, as treasurer.
"The Highland Rivers Health governing board plays a very important role in the administrative and fiscal oversight of our agency, and has a substantial and positive impact on the quality of services we provide in the communities we serve," said Highland Rivers CEO Melanie Dallas. "We are very fortunate to have Chantel Adams serve a second year as chair, and to have Judge Allen Wigington back in a leadership position on our board."
Highland Rivers' governing board includes a representative from every county in the agency's 12-county service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county's board of commissioners. The board has four officers (chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer) who are selected by board members, and two standing committees: corporate compliance and finance. Members serve three-year terms and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
The board includes several individuals who have family members with mental illness, addictive disease or developmental disabilities, and includes representatives from the judicial system, family services, private industry, law enforcement, local government and healthcare, among others.
The Highland Rivers governing board meets every other month, six times each year. All board meetings are open to the public and are announced in advance.