Less than a week after announcing a new restaurant chain moving into Cedartown, the opening site work to prepare for construction got underway.
With Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen set to move in soon to a new location on North Main Street, the old Wendy's of Cedartown had to go and demolition crews completed that work this afternoon, leaving behind just a pile of rubble.
Construction on the new 302 Main Street restaurant is slated to start within the next few weeks to install new infrastructure for a new building.
The new location will be the second in Polk County as Popeye’s in Rockmart is near completion. There is still no official word on a grand opening date for the new Nathan Dean Parkway location.