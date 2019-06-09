Rockmart’s Zoryan Hendricks reached several major accomplishments during his high school career, including recently winning the GHSA AA 300 meter hurdles state championship on May 11 at Valhalla Stadium in Rome, GA.
He has now made plans to further his track career on the collegiate level by signing with The University of South Carolina (USC) Upstate, a NCAA Division 1 college.
The Class of 2019 senior officially signed his letter of intent to join the Spartans track and field team on June 7 while surrounded by his parents, his extended family, his track and field and wrestling coaches, and many of his friends during a small celebration at Rockmart High School.
Although Hendricks received offers from other schools, including Middle Tennessee State University, Southern Utah University, Colorado State University, and Minnesota State University, he felt USC Upstate was the best option for him.
“Of all of the opportunities that were given to me, USC Upstate was the best one,” he said.
“When I visited, it felt like a new home for me,” Hendricks added. “The coaches and athletes were nice and welcoming, they had great track facilities, and they offered me enough money to where I would not have to pay anything out of pocket.”
Hendricks is looking forward to his track career, especially the competition and the energy from running against people in all divisions. “I really need people to push me,” he said.
“To get to this point, I worked hard everyday at practice, even when it was hot, cold, or rainy,” Hendricks said.
During his high school athletic career, Hendricks was also a two-time state runner-up in wrestling and a member of the Jackets football team, who finished as state runner-up this past season.
“I feel like football really helped me in track because it made me a stronger person,” he said. “Because I worked out harder during football, it made me better to go over the hurdles this past track season.”
“I have to thank my parents, all of my coaches that I have ever had, and God, of course, for giving me the ability to run,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks will be joining the Spartans in Spartanburg, SC this fall and plans to study biochemistry, but isn’t positive of his plans after college.