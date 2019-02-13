Volunteers at the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rockmart want to continue serving the community, but need additional help from Polk County and surrounding areas to keep the organization going.
In a brief release from Helping Hands, they thank everyone who has provided donations of food and clothing, adding "they have been wonderful."
What the organization really needs at the moment is funding help.
"These past few months, our monetary donations have been very little," the release stated. "We are now at a crossroads as to whether we will be able to stay open or not."
The release stated the problem: with a new refrigerated truck donated to Helping Hands, the cost of gas and serving people has increased the amount the organization is spending. Included in that is a monthly $700 light bill that can go as high as $1,000, add on the $500 in gas monthly and rent, and not enough donations coming in it becomes a real problem.
"We pick up food from five different locations every week. We try in earnest to pick up all we can," the release stated.
Add to that the 5,978 families served in 2018 (15,023 individuals at Helping Hands alone) and it's easy to see the organization's impact on the community.
"It takes money to run a pantry and it takes food to run a pantry," the release stated. "Please consider giving monetary donations. Every little bit helps."
Helping Hands Food Pantry is located at 221B S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart. Call 678-685-4644 to learn how to help.