Food pantries in and around Polk are slowly whittling away hunger, and it’s never been easier for locals to get the assistance they need. Helping Hands Food Pantry is one of Polk’s longest-lasting charities, and citizens have been taking home food and clothing since 2001.
Those interested in stopping by can visit 221B S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart on either Tuesday or Thursday from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.
Like with other local food pantries, those taking home goods must verify their identity. Photo ID would be the simplest way of doing so, but Helping Hands is accepting of any formal proof of residency and identity.
Patrons must be Polk County residents, and assistance is typically aimed at those making around $1,000 or less per month.
“The main thing is you have to be from Polk County,” Co-Founder Betty Cornwell said. “We are set up for Polk County residents because you have to limit it somewhere. We do have an economic limitation, but it’s very liberal. I believe its $1,003 for a single person. That’s how much their (monthly) income can be and still qualify.”
While visits are limited to once per month, Helping Hands gives out a large, pre-packaged box of goods to each household. The foods vary greatly, and what each patron receives is tailored to their needs. Any available clothing is up for grabs, and locals can visit regardless of how many other food pantries they may have received goods from. There are no age requirements to participate.
“It’s one box per household, but they get a good amount and different kinds of foods,” Cornwell explained. “We have meat, produce, bread, canned goods, dried packed foods- the kind of foods you’d buy if you went to the grocery store. We pack it as the family checks in and we know how many children or how many seniors they have. Some of our foods are specifically for families with children and some of it is for everybody. So, our packers learn how to give people what they need.”
Helping Hands Food Pantry is also a prominent supplier of volunteer work, so those interested can visit the pantry during their regular hours for more information. Donations are always welcome, and since the Helping Hands Thrift Store is run under the same umbrella, any donations there can ultimately benefit the pantry.
“We’re open Monday through Friday for workers,” Cornwell said. “We have people who do community service and volunteers that come to help. Just stop by and talk to us. We’ll talk about what they’re able to do and when they’re able to come in, and we’ll put them on the schedule.”
It’s important to remember that, while the food is free for those who need it, the food isn’t free for the pantry. Those interested in donating can do so fiscally, through volunteering, or by offering items to the thrift store or pantry.
“We give out free food, but it’s not free,” Cornwell explained. “We have to provide it and the only way we’re able to do that is when people make a donation. That could be through our thrift store or someone could just help here.”
The Helping Hands Thrift Store is located at 107 Church St., Rockmart and is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday. More information about the pantry can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Helping-Hands-Food-Pantry-of-Rockmart-344754212602756/.
For those interested, the group’s Bible study is held every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the same location as the pantry.