On Monday, the Senate gaveled in to mark the official start of the 2020 legislative session. The first day is typically ceremonial in nature.
Various resolutions and orders are read, while the legislators reorient themselves with the routine that will be taking place over the next 39 legislative days.
There was, however, a noticeable absence as the roll call was read for the first time of the year.
Last month, the Senate lost a strong and steadfast voice in Sen. Greg Kirk. Sen. Kirk was a man of faith, integrity and conviction and always had a reputation for speaking up for what he felt was right in his heart.
But more than all of that, he was a friend to all who had the pleasure to meet him. He will be dearly missed.
The first few days of the session consisted largely of ceremonial and procedural duties, such as outlining a portion of the legislative calendar.
However, members of the Senate Majority Caucus took time on Monday to outline what our priorities will be during the session. The backbone of this legislative package consists of proposals designed to end the practice of predatory “surprise medical billing”, addressing Georgia’s poor outcomes as they relate to maternal and infant mortality, and making it easier for the state to collect the sales tax revenue owed to us by marketplace facilitators, which is estimated to be in the millions.
I look forward to going into greater detail on these pieces of legislation in the coming weeks.
As always, the most consequential piece of legislation we pass every year is and will be the budget. As many of you are aware, we are experiencing a revenue shortfall where our tax collections have not met the forecasts. As a result, the legislature will have some tough decisions to make in regards to where funds will be allocated during the budget process.
The Senate, House and Governor all have priorities that they wish to see passed this session, many of which will have some effect on the budget. While these proposals have the potential to improve the lives of all Georgians, we must also exercise caution.
Throughout this process, we must be careful to be wise stewards of your tax dollars.
In the Senate, I have developed a reputation as a man who seldom speaks from the well. However, I felt that now was a good opportunity to speak to my colleagues about something that has been on my heart over the last few months.
After much prayerful consideration alongside my wife, I have decided not to seek reelection to the State Senate. I have made a lot of good friends over the years I have served in state government and I hope I was able to do a bit of good along the way. But I am convinced that there is more to life than politics and I am looking forward to this next stage of life.
I want to thank those who have prayed for me along the way, helped on the many campaigns, contributed to my campaigns throughout the years, helped counsel me on many of the issues and those who have entrusted me with their vote. I would have never had these opportunities without you.
Even though this may be my last year serving, I am still committed to doing all I can to help those in my community. I am here to serve as your voice and represent your needs. If you ever have any questions or concerns throughout the legislative session, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Bill Heath serves as Chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He represents the 31st Senate District which consists of Haralson and Polk counties and portions of Paulding County. He may be reached at 404-656-3943 or by email at billheath@billheath.net.