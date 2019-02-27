As our sixth week under the Gold Dome wrapped up on Feb. 22, things are busy here with chamber business conducted in the mornings and committee meetings in the afternoon.
Last week was our busiest yet, as the Senate passed 12 pieces of legislation. The pace will steadily increase as we approach Crossover Day on March 7. The majority of our work remains to be done.
As in years past, most of the bills will be passed in the last few days, hours and minutes of the session. While I am optimistic that we are passing legislation and getting to work, I remain cautious about some of the bills that are being passed and any unintended consequences that may arise.
Last week, we passed a piece of legislation that at face-value is good piece legislation but I do have some concerns about the implications it may have. On Friday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 32, also termed the “Hot Dog Act.”
This bill would protect a person from civil damages if they were to cause property damages to save an animal in a locked vehicle and requires them to contact emergency services after breaking into the vehicle. Although I do believe we should protect the lives of our animals, I do want our citizens to use caution and not rush to judgment if they see an animal in a vehicle.
For those encountering a car with an open window and air on for the animal, this law would not hold them accountable if they busted out the window to “save the animals life.” Additionally, who is responsible once the animal gets out and possibly causes injury to the person who “broke them out” or other citizens who may be close by? These are some questions that are yet to be answered that I hope may be addressed as the bills makes its way through the legislative process.
I would caution that if SB 32 becomes law, citizens wishing to utilize rights granted under the bill fully comply and contact emergency services after knocking the window out.
Also on Friday, the Senate passed House Resolution 1, which would name the new appellate judicial complex the “Nathan Deal Judicial Center.” Although I believe that former Governor Nathan Deal did make a positive impact on our state, I voted against the measure because I believe that naming buildings like this Complex should be reserved for those who have passed. These honors should be made to remember the life and legacy of those who have contributed to our state and nation. It is hasty to name a building that is not even complete.
In addition to SB 32 and HR 1, last week we passed Senate Bill 72, which would update Georgia’s hunting code by allowing the use of air guns and air bows for hunting big game, removing the prohibition against the use of suppressors and also removing the prohibition against baiting feral hogs within 50 yards of property lines. Essentially, the bill updates the code as to ensure that hunters can use the safest and most recent hunting technology in appropriate areas at appropriate times.
As always, I support bills that help Georgians enjoy our rights to hunt, fish and enjoy our abundant and beautiful natural resources. Another bill we passed related to natural resources and wildlife is Senate Bill 99. This legislation addresses the online hunting licensing system and would allow those applying for a hunting, fishing or trapping license to also have the option to register as an organ donor.
Outside of our legislative duties, the Senate often invites groups to the Capitol for recognition. Over the last two weeks, I welcomed visitors from Jones Elementary School in Bremen and the Rockmart High School Career and Technical Student Organization. It was wonderful to see so many young people interested in government and already determining what their futures may hold. I also had visitors from Leadership Paulding, a group dedicated to providing emerging leaders with great awareness and participation in community issues. Organizations like these are what make the 31st Senate District so unique, and help our part of the state stay the best place in Georgia.
Although we have passed many pieces of legislation, they are not yet law. Your input and feedback on these measures is critical for the decisions I make on your behalf at the Capitol. As things get busier and legislation begins to move at a record pace, I will keep you updated. Please continue to keep in touch and know that I am always here to help. Thank you for your continued trust in me. It is truly an honor to represent the 31st Senate District.
Sen. Bill Heath serves as Chairman of the Government Oversight Committee. He represents the 31st Senate District which consists of Haralson and Polk counties and portions of Paulding County. He may be reached at 404-656-3943 or by email at billheath@billheath.net