Polk County is taking part in a nationwide effort to ensure that people are aware of the dangers of the rising thermometer as late spring transitions to summertime temperatures.
The National Weather Service is teaming up with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to ensure that people are well aware of the dangers that sunshine and hot temperatures outdoors pose to all kinds of groups.
Heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities across the United States, on average killing more than 100 people each year. Numerous people and groups are at risk of heat-related illnesses, including children, pregnant women, older adults, emergency responders, outdoor workers, and even athletes. Additionally, people with certain medical/health conditions (i.e. high blood pressure, diabetes, respiratory diseases) are at greater risk.
In Georgia, during the summer months -- spanning from June through August -- daytime temperatures can soar above 90 degrees for days and even weeks at a time. Add in the typical humidity, and it can feel unbearable at times, with heat-index values getting into the 100-110 degree-range! Though “Georgians” may be used to this kind of heat each year, your body can start physically shutting down when temperatures are just crossing the 90-degree mark, especially when proper preparations for heat are avoided ahead of time.
Local residents are being asked to take precautions to care for themselves during Heat Safety Awareness Day, and are asked to follow the tips that can be found at this website.