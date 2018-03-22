Additional work is required to ensure that a proper honor is put in place for Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last September.
Her fellow officers at the Polk County Police Department decided together that they wanted the county to change the name of the complex housing the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and other agencies to be renamed in her honor.
So when the work is completed in coming weeks, the name change will be set in stone so to speak as the Det. Kristen Hearne Public Safety Complex. First, however, some additional work required on the part of the county. The sign outside of the complex at the intersection of Rockmart Highway and the Cedartown Bypass will require some more masonry work to stabilize the nearly 30-year old sign, which weather and time have damaged some in its spot along the roadway.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd explained he had contractors come and inspect the sign before any work was to be completed to ensure that nothing additional needed to be done before lettering was replaced. Unfortunately, he reported back that estimated costs to complete the work went up to just over $5,000, compared to the slightly more than $2,000 required. Along with replacing some brickwork on the sign, new lettering will have to be ordered as well.
However, he said a contractor will help save the county money in the project by donating time and materials to stucco and paint the sign before new lettering is applied.
“I suspect we’ll be able to finish it up in a few weeks,” Dodd said.
Committee members gave their approval to the additional funds needed for repairs. Since it is under a $10,000 threshold set by the board for committee-approved spending, it will not require a full board vote.
The department is still also seeking outside donations both for funds to cover the expenses of travel for command staff and Officer David Goodrich to go to a Washington, D.C. ceremony on May where Hearne will be among honorees added to the Law Enforcement Officers memorial. Those interested can contact Dodd at the police office at 770-748-7331 for more information.
This weekend in Summerville will also see a pair of events to raise money for an organization to honor Hearne’s memory of giving back to the community at large.
Her brother Patrick Snead has organized an event for the Det. Kristen Snead Hearne Memorial Foundation. It begins with the Back the Badge festival on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summerville Civic Center on Highway 48. The festival is free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of vendors from the tri-state area. Vendors will also be providing items to be placed in a silent auction. A DJ and Karaoke will also be available during the event.
Later in the evening, festival-goers can then head over to the Back the Badge Benefit Concert from 6 to 9 p.m. at New Generation Church of God at 11 Kirby St., Summerville. The concert will feature Summerville’s Just One Band, Heartfelt Ministry of Rome, Kate Watson of Angleton, Texas, and local artists Amber Maxey, Charlie Long, and Shelia Minard.
Donations at the door are being sought as admission to the concert, followed by a love offering for the groups performing during the show. And all funds raised from these events will be used to help fund the foundation’s programs and activities.
Members of the community who wish to volunteer in any aspect at these events are asked to visit the foundation’s website at www.dkshmf.org and fill out the “Get Involved” page. Questions and comments can be directed to the foundation by email to info@dkshmf.org.