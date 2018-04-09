The Cedartown City Commission is holding their monthly meeting tonight, and expect to have a special guest along to discuss a potential opportunity for the area.
Commissioners are expected to hear from several delegations, but one in particular immediately stands out on their agenda for the 6 p.m. session.
City Manager Bill Fann said that when Kellie Morrison comes before the commission as a delegate tonight, she'll be here to discuss potential filming of an HBO series pilot in Cedartown.
He said that more details will be shared by Morrison about possible plans to use Cedartown as a filming location during the meeting, and those interested should attend.
Scouts were in town on Friday looking over the location, Fann said.
In an act of good timing, commissioners have another film-related item on the agenda for tonight as well. Fann said that past conversations in work sessions about introducing and putting into place an ordinance governing filming in Ce-dartown will be up for discussion and vote.
The ordinance, first brought before the commission during a work session in November 2017, came as a result of a production who called Cedartown home last fall "Hap and Leonard."
Downtown and surrounding areas played the setting of Grovetown, Texas for the third season of the Sundance TV series adapted from the novels written by Joe Lansdale.
The ordinance, with some language changes made by city of-ficials at the request of commissioners, provides for clear guidelines on how the city will respond when companies want to film in Cedartown, and what kind of fees they would need to pay as well.
Amateur video productions such as ones created by students for nonprofit purposes won't be affected by the ordinance, but it does provide for how those kinds of productions need to seek out the city's permission for use of space if it will affect the public's ability to go about their business normally.
One additional arts-related item is on the agenda for Mon-day's meeting. Craftsy House owner Merari Morales is seeking time to come and talk about a potential Downtown Art Walk when delegations are allowed to come before commissioners for time to present ideas or address citizen concerns.
Blair Elrod coming to talk about Chick-fil-A's Lunch and Learn session on behalf of the Polk County Chamber of Com-merce, along with a request by Rev. Josh Nichols to use Big Spring Park is also on the agenda.
Under new business beside the film ordinance vote, com-missioners are also being asked to consider reaffirming the city's ethics principles in a resolution, and also have time to give their comments.
Fann will also present the monthly report from March for city business.