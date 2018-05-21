Keep an eye out in the coming days for workers to continue transforming downtown Cedartown into a neighborhood in the early 1920s in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of a two-day shoot for a pilot for HBO.
A portion of Main Street and side alleyways will be shutting down starting as soon as the clock strikes midnight on May 30, and won't reopen again until the production is wrapped up on June 1.
Check back later this week for more on the plans for the forthcoming street closures and how local residents can still access downtown businesses if necessary.