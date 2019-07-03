This week marks the celebration of the nation’s independence, and the extravaganza of fireworks, barbecues and more started over the weekend with fun in and around Polk County.
But the local fireworks won’t be popping until later in the month when the annual Homespun 2019 wraps up on Saturday, July 20. So where’s someone to go when they want to watch the spectacle of the bombs bursting in air?
Here’s a quick rundown of where to go today and tomorrow around Polk County:
In Rome tonight:
The free Independence Day celebration in Rome — Patriotic Party in the Park — is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. today, July 3, in Ridge Ferry Park.
The Armuchee Ruritan Car Show, food vendors and inflatables area will open first. Craft vendors will be set up by 3 p.m. and registration for the games starts at 4 p.m. The hula hoop and cornhole contests begin at 5:30 p.m.
After the inflatables area closes at 6:30 p.m., the evening’s bands will take the stage. Dalton Dover is up first at 7 p.m., followed by T.J. Cochran at 8:20 p.m. and a patriotic program ramps up at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks are set for 9:50 p.m., with Dover and Cochran closing out the evening in song starting at 10:10 p.m.
“Yes, it’s a day early,” County Manager Jamie McCord said. “Go see the Rome Braves July 4th and get fireworks two days in a row.”
Fourth of July
The Rome Braves meet the Asheville Tourists at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at State Mutual Stadium. The highlight of the night will be an Independence Day celebration and major fireworks show after the game.
Before that, the 34th annual Cave Spring Fourth of July Parade is set for 9 a.m.
“It’s a free-for-all. Anyone can join in,” Mayor Dennis Shoaf said. “It’s truly a grassroots parade.”
Line-up is at 8:30 a.m. Motorized vehicles and horses — they must be diapered — meet on Perry Farm Road. Walkers gather at Joe Hill’s Lawn Mower Shop at the Old Depot on Alabama Street. The best place to watch is from the Town Square.
Those closer to Cartersville than Rome can enjoy the 4th of July celebration starting in the morning at 9 a.m. in Dellinger Park at 100 Pine Grove Road in Cartersville, and wrapping up at 10:30 p.m. following fireworks.
A parade kicks off the day downtown in the annual event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Etowah, followed by the community-wide event att the park. Admission is free, but parking is $5.
Fireworks won’t kick off in Cartersville until after 9 p.m.
This Saturday
Those willing to head eastward can find fun this weekend at the annual IndepenDance at the Pole Barn on Saturday, July 6.
The Taylor Farm Park will play host to the event from 5 to 7 p.m., with a concert featuring the Dallas Martin Band starting after the dancing fun, and fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.