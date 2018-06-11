- Bulldog graduate picked in 33rd round of MLB Draft, possibly will choose Chipola over Washington
Will Jack Haney end up in the majors, or undertaking his studies?
That is an open question for the 18-year-old Cedartown High graduate who just last week was picked up by the Washington Nationals late in the draft, the 1,001st pick in the 33rd round. Yet he’s taking a wait and see approach to the situation for the moment after being selected on June 6.
He said that if Washington ends up releasing a trio of players they currently have in the ball club, he might end up signing a contract to go on to play for the major league team as of this weekend.
Otherwise, he plans to study at Chipola College in Florida instead, where he received a scholarship offer to play for the Indians earlier in the year before he graduated. Part of his reluctance to commit to Washington and start off his career immediately in the majors is that he was picked so late in the draft on the final day.
“As of right now, I’m thinking I’m going to college,” Haney said over the weekend.
That situation will remain fluid through this week if things work out with the Nationals, where he might still sign a contract. He said it was possible if the scenario works out where Washington releases players he could sign a contract as soon as this week.
If he ends up playing for the Nationals, Haney would first make a trip down to West Palm Beach, Florida for a round of rookie league play.
The Washington Nationals, who moved to D.C. from Montreal where they were formerly the Expos, also has several minor league teams within their organization.
Those include the Syracuse Chiefs, the Harrisburg Senators, the Potomoc Nationals, the Hagerstown Suns (who play against the Rome Braves in the SAL,) the Auburn Doubledays or the Gulf Coast League Nationals.
The just graduated Cedartown Bulldog hopes as he has said previously to get to play behind the plate as catcher. He got to show off his skills during a tryout with the Nationals, along with the Atlanta Braves, who he hoped might offer him a contract.