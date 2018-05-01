- The senior CHS catcher will miss graduation for pro days with the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.
Where will Cedartown High School’s Jack Haney end up?
Not even he is sure yet now that he is getting an opportunity to potentially play at the professional level, one that he’s dreamed of since childhood.
Haney will be attending pro days with both the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals later this month, and will be missing his high school graduation coming up before Memorial Day at Cedartown High.
The Bulldog catcher, pitcher and all around utility player who just finished up his senior season and already has a scholarship to Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.
Yet he wants to play in the big leagues, and he sees this as a shot to get there. So sacrificing his graduation ceremony seems a small price to pay.
“It makes me realize how much more important this is than school,” Haney said.
He said the future is still somewhat up in the air, and whether he’ll be going to school or maybe make it onto a team will determine what he decides to do.
“If I get drafted, I’ll go ahead and jump in there,” he said. “But if I do get drafted, sometimes the major leagues will pay for my school, or the school will pay for it.”
Haney, who is already 19, said that he wants the chance to continue playing baseball and hopes to be drafted to work behind the plate as a catcher which has been his favorite role as a Bulldog.
He already has racked up a lot of honors during the past years as a Bulldog on the local, state and national level, including the most recent 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American for the southeast region.
The good news is once Haney takes part in pro days for Atlanta and Washington’s teams, he won’t have to wait long for the Major League Baseball draft. It is coming up at the start of June over three days.
If he does get picked up, he’ll likely play first and then go back to getting his education. Haney said that he’s been dreaming of playing in the big leagues since he was six years old.
“To have an opportunity to even get a chance to try out for major league teams is something people can’t even dream of,” Haney said.
The goal is to keep moving up in baseball for Haney, to never look back once the season ends for one team, and always improve upon his performance.
For his former head coach Doyle Kelley, the opportunity Haney now has means a lot to him as well.
“Him getting to go to and be in front of major league scouts and have that experience, it is a once in a lifetime thing,” he said. “I hope he goes down and it goes well for him.”