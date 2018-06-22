- Bulldog grad chooses college over pro ball after being drafted by Nationals
Jack Haney’s decision on where his playing career goes next in baseball is now official.
He’s heading off to college for the time being.
The Cedartown Bulldog standout had been picked up by the Washington Nationals in the 33rd round on the final day of the Major League Baseball, but he’s decided to hold off on playing professionally for the time being and will instead focus on his studies.
“I’ll stay there a year and see what happens,” Haney said.
He said it came down to “playing time” in his final decision.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get to play or not,” Haney said. “It don’t matter to me.”
He added his plans are to play at Chipola College in Florida, where he signed a scholarship earlier in the year, and if he is picked up by a team in the 2019 draft he’ll consider his options again.
Haney finished up his senior year in a variety of roles, including pitching time in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season playing against rival Rockmart.
The former Bulldog hoped to get to jump from high school right into the major leagues, and got the chance to take part in tryouts with the Nationals and the Atlanta Braves.
Haney racked up several honors during his time at Cedartown, being named All-State and All-Area throughout his high school career.
A pitcher, infielder and catcher for the Bulldogs, Haney completed his senior season with a .404 batting average and .582 on-base percentage along with 22 walks. He committed just two errors at catcher and had three wins on the mound.
Gevin Johnson, who took over as Cedartown’s head coach this year after serving as an assistant since 2014, said Haney was a special player and helped the team in any way possible.
“Jack has always been the light for the Bulldogs’ team, and I think without his dedication and leadership we would have not been as successful,” Johnson said.
RN-T Sports Editor Jeremy Stewart contributed to this report.