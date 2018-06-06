Jack Haney might soon be wearing a new uniform and getting back to work on the baseball diamond and starting off toward the major leagues, if things work out for him this week.
He’s hoping to get picked up by the Atlanta Braves organization – which would likely send him to the minor leagues before he gets a shot at the majors – after Haney traveled to two camps to take part in tryouts ahead of the Major League draft.
He got to spend time on the field with other prospects during a day with the Braves, and then again with the Washington Nationals as part of his tour in major league tryouts. He was supposed to also get a look with others by the Minnesota Twins, but that was cancelled.
“I feel like I did really good with the way I handled myself up there,” Haney said. “I thought I held my own.”
Haney, who missed graduating with his class to travel to tryouts, played for four years with the Cedartown Bulldogs baseball club in various roles, but spent much of his time in the past two years behind the plate as catcher in his favorite position.
He also pitched, but he’s hoping that his time as catcher and his ability at the plate in batting will give him a chance with the Braves, so far a good prospect.
What he plans to do now is still up for debate. He also has a scholarship he’s accepted from Chipola College in Florida, where other major league stars have developed their talents in previous years.
Haney said he didn’t know what he was going to do yet, and much of it depended on what the Braves decide to offer.
The 19-year-old graduate wants the chance to continue playing no matter what level it is on.
He already has racked up a lot of honors during the past years as a Bulldog on the local, state and national level, including the most recent 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game honorable mention All-American for the southeast region.
Major League Baseball’s draft began after press time on Monday, and concludes today.