Jack Haney will at least have the opportunity to live out his dreams of playing Major League Baseball.
Haney was picked up by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the draft on Wednesday in the 33rd round at pick number 1,001. He got to show off his skills during a tryout with the Nationals, along with the Atlanta Braves, who he hoped might offer him a contract.
The just graduated Cedartown Bulldog hopes as he has said previously to get to play behind the plate as catcher.
He'll likely get assigned to one of the minor league affiliates owned by the Nationals club.
Those include the Syracuse Chiefs, the Harrisburg Senators, the Potomoc Nationals, the Hagerstown Suns (who play against the Rome Braves in the SAL,) the Auburn Doubledays or the Gulf Coast League Nationals.
Haney was offered a scholarship by Chipola College in Florida, but had said previously if given a shot to play in the majors he would return to school when possible.
