Children are set to don their costumes and head out this week as Halloween finally arrives in Polk County.
There’s been several events around the area leading up to the spooky sendoff to October and a move into the holiday season, including the Halloween Hoopla Hocus Pocus Family Night hosted by the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, several Trunk or Treats, and fall festivals galore.
Main Street in Cedartown for their annual Trick or Treating in downtown event. Local businesses will be out with candy on Halloween afternoon starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing onward until 5:30 p.m., when a Halloween costume contest for youth will follow in Holloway Park.
A dog costume contest will follow that in the park as well.
Rockmart’s Festival of Treats is also being held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Local businesses will be out with candy for Trick-or-Treaters, there’s a costume parade open for all participants in this year’s event, and much more.
The event is being sponsored by Family Savings Credit Union, the Downtown Rockmart Advisory Committee and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
Polk County Police’s third annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Halloween as well, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at their headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown. All are invited to come and take part.
As part of the Chamber’s Halloween Hoopla schedule of events, local businesses are encouraged to dress up together in a theme on Halloween day next week. This could be a movie, a decade, anything.
Those who want to participate can send photos to info@polkgeorgia.com by noon on October 31 to be posted on the Chamber Facebook page by 1 p.m.
Each “like” on the costume photos on the Chamber’s page counts as a vote. The business with the most likes on November 1 at noon wins a trophy.
For those planning to head out on Thursday evening for Trick or Treating, here’s some helpful advice on making sure youth stay safe throughout the night of fun.
TOP TIPS
♦ When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
♦ Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, try non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.
♦ If you purchase a ready made costume be sure it is flameproof or fire retardant.
♦ Have kids use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Use glow sticks in jack-o-lanterns instead of candles.
♦ Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
♦ Popular trick-or-treat hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.
Halloween can be enjoyed by all when we are all having a good time. When someone gets hurt everything changes. Make your Halloween a time of great memories.