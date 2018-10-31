The scariest day of the year is here, and Polk County is becoming the place to go for frights and sweets. Between trunk-or-treats, corn mazes, fall festivals, costume contests, and other Halloween inspired events, locals are sure to get their fill of the spookiest holiday around.
Before getting into the bulk of the forthcoming spooky events this coming weekend and through next Wednesday, a few helpful reminders and tips for people who planning to Trick-or-Treat this year.
First, remember that during the evening hours that all who are out (including little ghouls and goblins wandering from house to house) should always wear reflective clothing, and an adult should be with their children at all times, if possible.
Additionally, local officials ask that everyone slow down and drive safely on Halloween night to avoid both traffic violations and the potential to hurt people wandering about before the witching hour strikes.
For youth, only ever take candy that is pre-packaged as a precaution against any potential threats that may have been inserted within.
Other additional information of note, local businesses that have their scarecrows still up for the fall season need to get them down later this week as the season moves onward toward the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. They must be removed in Cedartown by Monday, Nov. 5.
Here’s a list of some of what’s happening around Polk County tonight for the Halloween holiday:
Festival of Treats: One recurring Halloween tradition is Rockmart's annual Festival of Treats which beckons citizens downtown for candy, kids costume contests, pet costume contests, face painting, and much more. Citizens can head downtown on October 31 from 4:30 through 6:30 p.m. for everything Halloween. The festival is completely free and everyone from vampires to princesses are encouraged to attend.
Cedartown Trick or Treating: Cedartown is once again inviting the county's ghosts and ghouls to the city's downtown area on Halloween day from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. where businesses and locals will be handing out candy. Don't let your child leave with his or her treats too early because there will be a costume contest and a pet costume contest shortly after.
Carlton Corn Maze: October is also when Carlton Farm unveils their annual corn maze. While not haunted this year, navigating the maze through chilly fall weather fits the holiday just as well. Those itching to test their navigation skills can show up at the farm at 1276 Cartersville Hwy, Rockmart. Tickets to the maze usually run from $5 to $7 depending on date and time.
Police Department Trunk-or-Treat: The Polk County Police Department is offering a safe way to collect candy with its second annual trunk-or-treat on Halloween day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those interested need only show up at Cedartown's 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Rd.
Sleepy Hollow Wedding Shoot: A wedding shoot themed after Washington Irving's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' is being held at Hightower Falls, 771 Hightower Falls Road, Cedartown, and those interested in the November 7 event can get tickets for $55. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. and shooting begins at 2 p.m.
Editor Kevin Myrick and SJ Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.