Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.