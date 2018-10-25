The scariest day of the year is nearing, and Polk County is becoming the place to go for frights and sweets. Between trunk-or-treats, corn mazes, fall festivals, costume contests, and other Halloween inspired events, locals are sure to get their fill of the spookiest holiday around.
Before getting into the bulk of the forthcoming spooky events this coming weekend and through next Wednesday, a few helpful reminders and tips for people who planning to Trick-or-Treat this year.
First, remember that during the evening hours that all who are out (including little ghouls and goblins wandering from house to house) should always wear reflective clothing, and an adult should be with their children at all times, if possible.
Additionally, local officials ask that everyone slow down and drive safely on Halloween night to avoid both traffic violations and the potential to hurt people wandering about before the witching hour strikes. For youth, only ever take candy that is pre-packaged as a precaution against any potential threats that may have been inserted within.
Look for more tips in this coming week’s edition as Polk County prepares for a night of scares. For now, plan on checking out these events coming up:
Hocus Pocus lunchtime screening: As part of the Halloween Hoopla, the Chamber has teamed up with H&R Block for several events including a lunchtime screening on Thursday of “Hocus Pocus” at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Rockmart campus. Dress up and bring friends along for the event starting at 11 a.m. to screen the 1990’s hit “Hocus Pocus” in the college’s auditorium.
Slime Time Kitchen: Youth will have one more chance before their big night of trick or treating to get in one more afternoon of sugar-filled fun when the Chamber office in Cedartown hosts Slime Time Kitchen. The Friday event is $5 per child, with all the materials provided to make a Jello-based edible slime cake, or a marshmallow slime cake.
Festival of Treats: One recurring Halloween tradition is Rockmart's annual Festival of Treats which beckons citizens downtown for candy, kids costume contests, pet costume contests, face painting, and much more. Citizens can head downtown on October 31 from 4:30 through 6:30 p.m. for everything Halloween. The festival is completely free and everyone from vampires to princesses are encouraged to attend.
Cedartown Trick or Treating: Cedartown is once again inviting the county's ghosts and ghouls to the city's downtown area on Halloween day from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. where businesses and locals will be handing out candy. Don't let your child leave with his or her treats too early because there will be a costume contest and a pet costume contest shortly after.
Carlton Corn Maze: October is also when Carlton Farm unveils their annual corn maze. While not haunted this year, navigating the maze through chilly fall weather fits the holiday just as well. Those itching to test their navigation skills can show up at the farm at 1276 Cartersville Hwy, Rockmart. Tickets to the maze usually run from $5 to $7 depending on date and time.
Monster Dash: Antioch Baptist Church, located at 609 S. Main St., presents the 2018 Monster Dash on Oct. 27 beginning at 4 p.m. The 5k run, or walk, encourages participants to dress in family-friendly costumes, and awards will be given for the top placers. Those interested can register on-site at 3:15 for $25. All funds raised will help the church's youth attend a Christian winter conference.
Community Fall Festival: Second Baptist of Cedartown is continuing its annual fall festival on Oct. 28 from 6 through 8 p.m. at their home of 152 Evergreen lane. The free event promises a chili cook-off, bounce houses, a trunk-or-treat, and a silent auction to raise money for Operation Christmas Child. Costumes are asked to be kept mild and family friendly.
Police Department Trunk-or-Treat: The Polk County Police Department is offering a safe way to collect candy with its second annual trunk-or-treat on Halloween day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those interested need only show up at Cedartown's 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Rd.
Church Trunk-or-Treat: Anna Kresge United Methodist is also planning to offer candy with their Oct. 28 trunk-or-treat. Those interested need only show up to 15 Booger Hollow Rd. between 5 and 7 p.m. They aren’t the only ones. First Baptist Church of Cedartown is hosting their Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween, Second Baptist Church is holding one during their Oct. 28 event, and many more. Check the community calendar for more.
Pine Bower Fall Festival: Pine Bower Baptist Church has scheduled their annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off for Saturday, Oct. 27 beginning at 5 p.m. Chili judging is set to begin at 5 p.m., and there will be carnival games, a cake walk, hay rides, a trunk-or-treat, and much more for those not interested in competing.
Family Fun Day: Come out for a day of live music, games, food, hay rides, and fellowship at the Saturday, Oct. 27 Family Fun Day starting at 10 a.m. The Gospel Music Park is hosting the event at 1351 County Rd. 31, and everything is free.
Sleepy Hollow Wedding Shoot: A wedding shoot themed after Washington Irving's 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' is being held at Hightower Falls, 771 Hightower Falls Road, Cedartown, and those interested in the November 7 event can get tickets for $55. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. and shooting begins at 2 p.m.
Editor Kevin Myrick and SJ Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.