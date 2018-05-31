The Rockmart Farmers Market offers plenty of produce, but thanks to new vendor Velmon Haley, shoppers can now purchase the plants themselves and grow their own vegetables at home. Also available at Haley's Produce are ornamental plants and flowers customers can use to spruce up their homes or gardens.
Haley came to the market stocked with tomato plants, geranium plants, wandering jew, a variety of perennials, hostas, and more, but as the weather gets warmer, patrons can expect several varieties of corn, tomatoes, summer squash, and peppers.
Shoppers at Haley’s Produce can find fresh foodstuffs for anywhere from $3 to $15.
“[I've been working with plants] all my life,” Haley said. “I retired in '05, but I went back to growing plants in '07. I've been going to farmers markets since then. I'm trying to be a regular here. Anytime I can run across anything new that I think they might be interested in I try to bring it.”
The farmer also sells his goods from home, and those interested in placing a pre-order can call 770-289-9687 at any time. Pickups and orders can be done at 1851 Hannah road in Villa Rica.
“I sell fresh, high-quality produce,” Haley said. “And I only sell what I produce.”
Those interested in checking out Haley's produce and other quality vendors can visit Water Street from 2 through 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Visit online at rockmartfarmersmarket.com for more information on the weekly gathering, vendors, upcoming events and more.
The market owes special thanks to Floyd Medical Center for their continued sponsorship and support.