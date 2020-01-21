Habitat for Humanity - Coosa Valley is hoping to continue their efforts to build houses and change lives in Chattooga, Floyd and Polk counties as they take new applications for upcoming projects.
Families who have housing needs or face current challenges in their home like inadequate plumbing, poor heating, leaking roof, overcrowding, unsafe or unsanitary conditions can apply now to potentially qualify for a house from Habitat for Humanity.
Those applicants interested must have lived or worked in one of Habitat's three affiliate counties for at least a year, and they must also meet requirements based on need, willingness to partner and the ability to pay.
Applications are available online at habitatcoosavalley.org, or to pick up locally in Polk County at the Department of Family and Children Services office at 100 County Loop Road, Cedartown, 30125.
Those interested must have completed forms and required documents filed by February 14, 2020.