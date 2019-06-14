Even during the summer months, Polk County 4-H participants stay busy and learning as they get a break from the classroom and can get into the great outdoors.
That was the program for a group of 34 Polk County 4-H’ers on June 3 through June 7 as they traveled to take part in the Cloverleaf Summer Camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.
Cloverleaf 4-H’ers are fifth and sixth grade members of the organization.
Adult volunteers for the week were Stephen Ely, Cathy Ensley, and Zoey Myrick. The teen leaders included Nytie Govern, Grace Prince and Alan Rocha.
"Georgia 4-H Summer Camp at Rock Eagle provides an outdoor summer program unparalleled in the nation," Dora Williams, 4-H coordinator for Polk County reported.
An array of workshops offered a hands-on experience that made learning fun. those included swimming, putt-putt, nature trail and night hikes, crafts and "plenty of indoor and outdoor recreation time."
Classes and workshops included Archery, Canoeing, Conservation, Entomology, Forestry, Herpetology, Highropes/Adventure Elements, HOP! (Health Our Pledge), Lake Ecology, Sailing, Wildlife, and more.
"All of that made sure that our week at camp was fun-filled from beginning to end," Williams said.
Over 8,000 children ages 9 to 19, accompanied by over 1,000 adult and teen leaders, annually descend on five unique 4-H centers for a week of camp that will be reflected on for years to come.
Every camp offers adventure, friendships and fun, and all seek to develop the camper’s
Head, Heart, Hands and Health to him or her a better person, a main goal of the 4-H program in the state.
For more information on the Polk County 4-H Program please contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail the office at uge2233@uga.edu. Local 4-H leaders in Polk County are Williams and Crystal Hollis.