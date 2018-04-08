A pair of tax service businesses in Cedartown and Rockmart celebrated last week their official inclusion among the membership of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce.
H&R Block of Cedartown held their ribbon cutting ceremony officially making them a chamber member on Wednesday, March 28, and was followed the next day by a ceremony at their Rockmart location on Thursday, March 29.
The tax service businesses are run by Todd and Paula Newman, with Todd operating the Rockmart office and Paula the Cedartown location.
Find the Cedartown office at 123 N. Main St., and the Rockmart location at 1336 Chattachoochee Drive.