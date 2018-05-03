Polk County's 4-H program remains busy as the school year winds down, this time with local students taking part in a competition revolving around birds.
4-Her's traveled to Gordon County to compete in their district Poultry Judging competition on April 30, and the senior team placed sixth overall in the area, with Nolan Ensley, Nytie Govern and Grace Prince placing in the top 20 for High Individual.
The junior team placed seventh overall, with Ezekiel Smith placing in the top 25 for high individual.
To prepare for the event, 4-Her's attend classes on poultry that included, candling eggs, parts identification and live birds.