Over 900 volunteers, teen leaders, junior participants, and 4-H staff gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 to attend the annual Georgia 4-H Junior Conference.
The 26 hour event filled with community service projects, classes, workshops, and fun activities. Polk County 4-H had four Junior 4-H’ers to attend, Minnes Smith, Anna Prince, Mylashia Robinson and Joseph Croker.
Senior 4-H’er, Victoria Barrett was chosen to teach four sessions of the Healthy Living Classes. The class revolved around nutrition, exercise and mindfulness.
Classes instructed by high school 4-H’ers and adult volunteers included a Healthy Living Curriculum on Nutrition, and AG and STEM classes on the Future of Agriculture and a Citizenship Class that promoted ways that students can understand people’s differences.
4-H’ers also set up exhibits with information on their 4-H Projects. Service projects, which were designed by 4-H’ers, provided participants with the opportunity to exhibit generosity and benevolence.
In addition to the outstanding service projects, 4-H’ers continued their twelve year tradition of collecting and selling pop tabs to benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses of Georgia.
This year 4-H’ers collected over 10,000 pounds, which came to over $6,000.
Georgia 4-H provides fun, exciting, and educational events year round for all youth ages 9 through 19. For more information on our 4-H program contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or e-mail us at uge223@uga.edu