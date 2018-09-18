After a fun-filled summer of specialty camps, museums, swimming, local interests, and more, Polk County's 4-H is ready to continue tackling the year's challenges.
The group has already taken first place for their booth at the Polk County fair and had member Zoey Myrick place second in the Textiles and Merchandising Division at state congress- but they're not done.
Keep an eye out for 4-H members at the upcoming Cottonboll and Consumer Judging team, the Sept. 22 River's Alive event, the SAFE BB Team, the Rock Eagle conferences and workshops, and the group is always preparing for Project Achievement.
Those interested in more details about Polk's 4-H and their happenings can call 770-749-2142 or email uge2233@uga.edu.
The current Polk 4-H leaders are County Extension Program Assistants Dora Williams and Crystal Hollis and County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley.