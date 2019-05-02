Polk County is getting what they wanted from a temporary injunction filed in the lawsuit between the County and ETC of Georgia following a ruling from Judge Adele Grubbs today.
Among the court's findings, the ruling will now require Waste Industries to cover trash daily with six inches of soil and leave it in place, and continue with their efforts in using several systems to abate odors at the landfill.
In the ruling, Grubbs stated that based on evidence presented to the court in two different hearings Waste Industries that "by overwhelming evidence" they are "maintaining a nuisance at the Grady Road Polk County Landfill."
Grubbs' ruling additionally cited two cases in her decision to provide additional legal conclusions on the matter and specifically cited Georgia code that allows for a petition against "any nuisance which tends to the immediate annoyance of the public in general" to be ruled on by a Superior Court Judge in the circuit. Grubbs was brought in from Cobb County Superior Court to hear and rule on the injunction and take on the additional matters in the lawsuit before the bench.
She specifically ruled that the six inches of ground cover must be used daily, and more frequently if needed. Additionally, no more sludge will be allowed at the Grady Road Landfill.
"All problematic smelling waste shall be covered immediately," the ruling ordered.
Also, Waste Industries will still be required to use the gas collection system, misting deoderizers, neutralizers and air cannons at the site they've already installed.
The court also ordered that County employee Jerry Barker (note: his name was listed incorrectly in the filing) will have "unfettered access to the Landfill for the purpose of inspection at any unannounced time. If the landfill is open he may be accompanied by an employee of the Defendant (Waste Industries) if not open Jerry Barker shall be allowed immediate access."
Grubbs decision on the injunction only lasts for 90 days, and a further hearing will be required to see if the process is working.
Check out the full PDF to read the ruling, and check back in the May 8 edition for further details.