Reverend Michael Broome has big plans this summer to bring the experiences of a stay-away summer camp right here in Polk County.
Broome, leader of First United Methodist Church in Cedartown, is partnering with others to bring the GROW Day Camp to the area to bring a variety of activities and life lessons to first through sixth graders locally.
During July 2-6, the participants will be offered Bible study, daily worship and extracurricular activities. Various activities such as archery, tree climbing and construction will give them an opportunity for both mental and physical stimulation.
GROW Day Camp originated in Dahlonega by Camp Glisson. To make it more accessible to others, Camp Glisson has outreached the program to other churches.
“Camp Glisson realized several years ago that many children are not able to afford to drive to Dahlonega,” Broome said. “So, they began partnering with local United Methodist Churches to offer the same camp experience.”
In Cedartown, Anna Kresge Methodist Church and Marietta Street United Methodist Church are partnering with First United to bring Cedartown residents the summer camp.
“We have scholarships available,” Broome said. “We do not want any of the kids to not participate if they are unable to afford it.”
With accessibility in mind, the churches are aware of low income households and they are willing to help the families in need.
Broome feels hopeful about the future of the camp. The reverend said that it will become one of the positive characteristics of Cedartown.
The opportunity to spread the word about GROW Day Camp remains Broome’s objective. By July, he hopes to have as many participants as possible.