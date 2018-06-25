The time is almost here for local residents to take part in a camp being organized by several local churches working together.
Cedartown First United Methodist Church is hosting the Camp Glisson GROW Day Camp next week starting July 2 through July 6 from 830am-530pm each day and until noon on Friday.
This is a powerful camp offered to rising first through sixth graders who would not otherwise have the opportunity or resources to attend a true outdoors summer camp, according Cedartown First United Methodist Pastor Mike Broome.
“It brings the outdoor staff and experience of Camp Glisson from Dahlonega o Cedartown,” he said in the release.
The cost is $135 -- with partial and full scholarships offered -- and will be hosted on the campus of Cedartown First UMC in partnership with Marietta Street UMC and Anna Kresge UMC.
Visit www.growdaycamps.org to learn more about how to take part, and click on the "Cedartown" button to begin registration.
“We look forward to offering this great camp to our children in need,” Broome said.